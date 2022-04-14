CAB puts remains of drug dealer’s firebombed home on market for €88,000

A house owned by convicted Donegal drug dealer Dessie Enfield has been put on the market by the Criminal Assets Bureau for €88,000.

The house was gutted in a suspected arson attack last September after it was seized by the CAB just three months earlier.

The market value of the luxury house would have once stood at more than €500,000.

Now the remains of the house, which still enjoys stunning views over Lough Swilly, are up for sale at a knockdown price.

The remains of the house at Drumherrive, Ramelton sit on the site which measures approximately half an acre.

The house was seized from its former owner Enfield, who was jailed in 2016 in Northern Ireland after being caught with a €340,000 consignment of drugs.

In court he was described as the leader of a cross-Border drug gang.

The house near Rathmullan was destroyed by a fire. Photo: NW Newspix

The house, which is surrounded by stone walls and wrought-iron gates, boasted a stunning kitchen and black marble worktop and floors.

It was due to be sold to the highest bidder at open auction with the proceeds going back to the State before it mysteriously burned to the ground.

Enfield used the house as a base and was often spotted driving high-end cars pulling jet skis which he used locally along the coast.

Now the CAB are hoping to recoup as much as they can for the site, which should still attract much interest because of its prime location.

Sellers Hogan Estates said the site is ideal for a “bespoke family home”.

It said: “The property is located on the Ramelton to Rathmullan road approximately 5km from Ramelton.

“This superb site is ideal for a bespoke family home that would have superb views over Lough Swilly and would be located in an area of particularly unique scenic beauty and yet is only a five-minute drive to either of two local towns.

“There are a host of fine educational, recreational, retail and sporting facilities in the immediate area and this fine site is only a 14-minute drive to Letterkenny and a 30-minute drive to Lifford.

“The site has the existing remains of a house.”