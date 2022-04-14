Covid: 4,195 new cases, people urged to remain cautious over Easter weekend

James Cox

An additional 4,195 Covid-19 cases were record in the State on Wednesday.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) has today been notified of 1,936 PCR-confirmed cases of Covid-19. In addition, on Wednesday, April 13th, 2,259 people registered a positive antigen test through the HSE portal.

As of 8am today, 904 Covid patients are hospitalised, of whom 57 are in ICU.

The Department of Health has urged people to continue following public health advice with the Easter bank holiday approaching.

The current advice is as follows:

Anyone who has symptoms of Covid-19 should self-isolate until 48 hours after symptoms have substantially or fully resolved – do not attend any social events, work, school or college if you have symptoms.

Anyone diagnosed with Covid-19 should self-isolate for seven days from date of onset of symptoms, or if asymptomatic, date of first positive test. Anyone exiting self-isolation at day seven should continue to adhere to other public health protective measures.

Mask wearing is advised on public transport and in healthcare settings. Anyone who wishes to wear a mask should not be discouraged from doing so.

Individuals who are vulnerable to Covid-19 are further advised to be aware of the risk associated with activities they may choose to engage in and to take measures to protect themselves – consider wearing a mask in crowded indoor settings like social gatherings and similar activities and events.

Continue to practise good hand and respiratory hygiene by washing and sanitising hands regularly and coughing/sneezing into your elbow. Maintain a physical distance where possible.

Meet up outdoors if you can. When meeting indoors, avoid poorly ventilated spaces and keep windows open.

Many people who were infected with Covid-19 over the Christmas period will now be eligible for a booster dose of Covid-19 vaccine.

People can book a booster appointment on www.hse.ie if aged 12 or older. Meanwhile, the Department of Health is reminding people it is not too late to receive a primary dose of Covid-19 vaccine.