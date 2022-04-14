Easter services at Carlow cathedral will be broadcast live on RTÉ

By Suzanne Pender

THE Cathedral of the Assumption, Carlow will lead the country in prayer this Easter with a number of the parish’s services broadcast live on RTÉ.

The solemn liturgy for Good Friday will be broadcast from the diocese of Kildare and Leighlin from 3pm to 4pm tomorrow, Friday 15 April, on RTÉ One television and RTÉ Radio 1 Extra MW252.

Fr Thomas O’Byrne will lead the congregation of the Cathedral of the Assumption Carlow in the solemn liturgy of the Lord’s Passion. Sacred music will be provided by Carlow Cathedral Choral ensemble, directed by Marion Gaynor.

The Easter vigil Mass on Saturday 16 April will also be broadcast from the diocese of Kildare and Leighlin from 10.50pm on RTÉ One television and on RTE Radio 1 Extra MW252.

Bishop Denis Nulty will lead the cathedral congregation in the joyful celebration of the Easter Vigil Mass of the Lord’s Resurrection. Liturgical music is once again led by Carlow Cathedral Choir, directed by Marion Gaynor.

If attending any of the televised events over Holy Week, members of the congregation are asked to be seated in the cathedral 15 minutes before the appointed starting time.