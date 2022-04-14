Hacketstown hatches huge egg collection

By Suzanne Pender

HACKETSTOWN is hopping with ‘egg’thusiasm this Easter as an annual tradition once again brings out the town’s incredible generosity.

Hacketstown’s annual Easter egg collection has generated a terrific response in the last few weeks, with donations of eggs and cash donations flying in. The stacks of delicious eggs were collected yesterday (Monday) by members of Tallaght Community Police, who were overwhelmed once again by the kindness of the people of Hacketstown.

In an effort that would rival the Easter Bunny himself, the Tallaght gardaí will distribute the eggs to community organisations and individual families all this week, just in time for Easter!

“We’ve had loads of donations of eggs and some cash donations, which was fantastic,” said one of the organisers, Edel Byrne, a Hacketstown native who is also a public health nurse in the Tallaght area.

Edel explains that this is the 27th year of Hacketstown’s annual Christmas toy collection started all those years ago so generously by Fr Jim McCormack, while the Easter egg collection is also running almost three decades too.

Fr Terence McGovern, PP, Hacketstown has continued this wonderful tradition, supported by Edel and the wider community of Hacketstown.