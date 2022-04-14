It’s chocs away as the Easter Bunny hides the treats!

By Suzanne Pender

EGGcitement was at fever pitch in Ballon/Rathoe Community Childcare last Friday, when the elusive Easter Bunny arrived choc-full of treats!

An Easter egg hunt in the grounds of the centre sparked lots of fun, as 130 children took off in their various age groups, from babies right up to pre-school, to find the eggs and run after the Easter Bunny.

“The weather was beautiful for it, lovely sunny morning, which was great. There was great fun and great excitement,” said Helen Murphy, manager of the childcare centre.

All the delicious eggs were very kindly funded by members of the parents’ committee at the centre, who ensure lots of special events and treats for the children during the year.