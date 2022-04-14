  • Home >
  • Carlow News >
  • It’s chocs away as the Easter Bunny hides the treats!

It’s chocs away as the Easter Bunny hides the treats!

Thursday, April 14, 2022

Pre-schoolers meet the Easter Bunny during the Easter egg hunt in the Ballon/Rathoe Community Childcare facility
Photos: michaelorourkephotography.ie

A big hug for the Easter Bunny during the Easter egg hunt

Waiting patiently for the Easter Bunny at the Ballon/Rathoe Community Childcare facility

A high five for the Easter Bunny 

The Easter Bunny leads the way during the Easter egg hunt in the Ballon-Rathoe Community Childcare Facility

The Easter Bunny hands out the Easter eggs 

By Suzanne Pender

EGGcitement was at fever pitch in Ballon/Rathoe Community Childcare last Friday, when the elusive Easter Bunny arrived choc-full of treats!

An Easter egg hunt in the grounds of the centre sparked lots of fun, as 130 children took off in their various age groups, from babies right up to pre-school, to find the eggs and run after the Easter Bunny.

“The weather was beautiful for it, lovely sunny morning, which was great. There was great fun and great excitement,” said Helen Murphy, manager of the childcare centre.

All the delicious eggs were very kindly funded by members of the parents’ committee at the centre, who ensure lots of special events and treats for the children during the year.

 

 

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More Carlow News

Astro turf pitch discussed

Thursday, 14/04/22 - 5:52pm

Easter services at Carlow cathedral will be broadcast live on RTÉ

Thursday, 14/04/22 - 5:18pm

Hacketstown hatches huge egg collection

Thursday, 14/04/22 - 3:23pm