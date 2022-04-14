Mobile Music Machine to return to Carlow

An innovative and entertaining music production for care centres in Carlow and the south east is set to return after a funding announcement.

Over the last two years of pandemic and backed by Creative Ireland, the Mobile Music Machine have been familiar visitors to residential care homes and hospital settings across counties Carlow, Kilkenny, South Tipperary, Waterford and Wexford to deliver their live arts project known as the Covid Care Concerts.

A classical music quartet founded and led by cello soloist, chamber and orchestral musician Gerald Peregrine, The Mobile Music Machine also play with special guests.

The project performed 15 concerts in in Carlow last December with Mary Coughlan and Professor Luke O’Neill also featuring.

To date, the Mobile Music Machine have performed over 1,000 such concerts in care settings across 18 counties in Ireland.

Creative Ireland, as a state body working through partnerships with local, national and other government and public agencies, cultural and enterprise agencies and local enterprise, shapes opportunities for people and communities to unlock their creative potential.

As part of its programme to enhance the health and wellbeing of Ireland’s older people as they emerge from the pandemic, Creative Ireland has now awarded funding to the Mobile Music Machine to perform 400 concerts in residential care homes (including those publicly, trust and privately run) in 2022.

Welcoming the news, the Chief Officer of HSE/South East Community Healthcare Kate Killeen White said: “In the context of the many restrictions and other effects on everyday lives that the pandemic brought, we were delighted that Creative Ireland’s programme of activities for older people – in the shape of our hosting of The Mobile Music Machine across various locations – did much to relieve loneliness and isolation. The Covid Care Concerts, as a project, brought beautiful music and song into the lives of vulnerable members of society and those often most affected by the impact of the pandemic.”