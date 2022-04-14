PBP’s Boyd Barrett to launch party’s Tullow candidate

PEOPLE Before Profit TD Richard Boyd Barrett will join a virtual meeting to launch the party’s newest candidate in Tullow. John Cahill will contest the next local elections in the Tullow Local Electoral area. The meeting, which takes place at 7pm on Thursday 21 April, will be chaired by Carlow PBP cllr Adrienne Wallace.

Speaking ahead of the launch, deputy Boyd Barrett said: “It is a very exciting period in Irish politics. There has been a significant shift away from establishment politics and PBP has seen considerable growth in Carlow. Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael have orchestrated the worst housing crisis in decades, while the Greens have totally abandoned their mandate for change. John is a great candidate and proud Tullow man.

“As a healthcare worker he will continue the fight for a one-tier health system and for more services locally, like an A&E unit in Carlow. I look forward to launching John and meeting more people from Carlow.”

Born and raised in Ardattin, Mr Cahill currently works as a senior social care worker in an autism respite service. He wishes to see more community and multi-cultural spaces in Tullow, along with remote working hubs and affordable childcare.

“It’s time for a change in Tullow,” he said. “I will also fight to protect Carlow’s countryside; I am opposed to the lithium mine in Moylisha and to developer-led wind farms on Mount Leinster. We need sustainable renewable energy that is led by the community. I will assist and grow established clubs and organisations in the constituency and fight for the Tullow by-pass to become a reality.”

Mr Cahill encouraged people to join the online meeting. The meeting link can be found on Eventbrite website and on Facebook by searching @johncpbp.