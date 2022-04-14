Roy Keane launches Guide Dog Day

James Cox

Irish football legend Roy Keane has helped to launch Irish Guide Dogs for the Blind’s national fundraising campaign Guide Dog Day which takes place on Friday, May 27th.

Keane has worked with the charity for many years and has often taken part in events as an ambassador.

This year the charity is asking everyone to get active by walking, running or swimming 100km in May for Guide Dog Day (#100k4GDD) or to donate at www.guidedogs.ie.

Despite the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, the charity successfully matched 73 guide dog and assistance dog partnerships in 2021 and placed four community dogs in schools and facilities around the country.

This year the charity’s community of clients, volunteers and supporters, who are able to return to on-street fundraising, are determined to change the lives of 85 families and are calling on the public to help.

Current status:

Breeding Programme continues to grow with four litters successfully born to the end of March this year.

108 puppies currently being puppy raised. These pups will be the dogs who start formal training later in 2022 and during 2023.

35 pups currently undergoing formal training who will hopefully be successfully matched in the coming months.

97 families on the waiting list for the Assistance Dog Programme.

Tim O’Mahony, CEO of Irish Guide Dogs for the Blind, said: “This year Guide Dog Day will see our community of Volunteers nationwide finally back out in their localities doing on-street collections and other event and activities. The funds raised in May will mean 85 families’ lives will be changed before the end of the year which is a tremendous incentive.”