Yousef Palani (22) remanded in custody charged with Sligo murders

Thursday, April 14, 2022

By Rebecca Black and Dominic McGrath, PA

A man has been remanded in custody after being charged with the murders of Aidan Moffitt and Michael Snee.

Yousef Palani, 22, of Markievicz Heights, Sligo, was remanded after appearing at Sligo District Court.

Sligo deaths
Yousef Palani is led into Sligo District Court (Brian Lawless/PA)

He was also charged with assault causing serious harm.

Palani was heckled and shouted at by crowds as he was escorted by gardaí into court.

Mr Moffitt, 42, and Mr Snee, 58, were found dead in their own homes in Sligo earlier this week.

Sligo deaths
Aidan Moffitt, 42, (left) and Michael Snee, 58 (Garda handouts)

The murders have shocked the small town on the west coast, with vigils planned across the island in memory of the two men.

