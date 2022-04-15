Carlow campaigners ramp up demand for women’s refuge

By Suzanne Pender

THE women and children of Co Carlow have waited long enough. That’s the strong message issued this week by the local Women’s Refuge campaign, who have written to all government deputies in the Carlow/Kilkenny constituency, calling on them to publish the timelines needed for the provision of a local refuge.

In a statement, the campaign says that women and children have waited long enough and deliverable targets are now needed. “The latest figures show that once again, reports of domestic violence have increased,” said spokeswoman Ger O’Neill.

“There has been a crisis in this sector for a long time and although we welcome the Review of Accommodation for victims that was published last month, we need deliverable targets and a clear line of responsibility to ensure provision,” she said.

Ms O’Neill added that the campaign is also calling for additional measures such as banning the use of character references in court for perpetrators, calling it an “outdated practice”.

“We also need the separation of church and state to ensure there is consent-focused sex education in schools. Other measures like inter-sectional support for those with mental illness or substance abuse, and easier access to housing supports in different local authorities to help escape violent partners also need to be introduced,” said Ms O’Neill.

“We have called on the government TDs for Carlow and Kilkenny to make more than statements and instead to make these things a reality,” she concluded.