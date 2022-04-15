Carlow College awards student scholarships

By Elizabeth Lee

Carlow College awarded 18 student scholarships this week in recognition of the academic achievement of its first year and continuing students. Students receiving scholarships were from Carlow, Kilkenny, Laois, Waterford, Wexford and Kildare.

Three types of scholarships are available to students each year: Academic Achievement Entrance Scholarships for the student achieving the highest CAO points for each undergraduate course; Mature Student Entrance Scholarships for the mature student achieving the highest semester one results in their first year; and, a range of progression scholarships for the highest achieving students for each programme progressing to the next year. Each scholarships is worth €500.

The Scholarship Awards were presented by Carlow College President, Fr Conn Ó Maoldhomhnaigh and Vice President for Academic Affairs and Registrar, Dr Thomas McGrath at a ceremony in the College.

The following awards were presented:

Academic Achievement Entrance Scholarships

Ciara Miley – BA in Arts & Humanities

Erika Hutchinson – BA in Applied Social Studies (Professional Social Care)

Ruairi O’Connor – BA in Social, Political & Community Studies

Daragh Ó Faoláin – BA (Hons) in Arts & Humanities

Emma Mahon – BA (Hons) in English & History

Mature Student Entrance Scholarships

Susan Hanly – BA in Arts & Humanities

Mary Osadolor – BA in Applied Social Studies (Professional Social Care)

Oonagh Anderson – BA (Hons) in Arts & Humanities

Progression Scholarships

Rebecca Nolan – BA in Arts & Humanities

Craig McLoughlin Burke – BA in Arts & Humanities

Ruth Redmond – BA in Applied Social Studies (Professional Social Care)

Debra Sherlock – BA in Applied Social Studies (Professional Social Care)

Ann Marie Dunne – BA (Hons) in Arts & Humanities

Gemma Gunning – BA (Hons) in Arts & Humanities

Niamh Kalusche – BA (Hons) in Arts & Humanities

Brenda Whelan – BA (Hons) in Arts & Humanities

Jean Robertson – BA (Hons) in English & History

Anne Gubbins – BA (Hons) in English & History

Dr McGrath said, “Carlow College, St. Patrick’s is delighted to make these scholarship awards to our well deserving students and to recognise their hard work and dedication to their studies.”