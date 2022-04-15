Carlow College awards student scholarships

Friday, April 15, 2022

Scholarship awards winners from Carlow; Debra Sherlock, Craig McLoughlin, Ciara Miley and Emma Mahon

 

By Elizabeth Lee

Carlow College awarded 18 student scholarships this week in recognition of the academic achievement of its first year and continuing students. Students receiving scholarships were from Carlow, Kilkenny, Laois, Waterford, Wexford and Kildare.

Three types of scholarships are available to students each year: Academic Achievement Entrance Scholarships for the student achieving the highest CAO points for each undergraduate course; Mature Student Entrance Scholarships for the mature student achieving the highest semester one results in their first year; and, a range of progression scholarships for the highest achieving students for each programme progressing to the next year. Each scholarships is worth €500.

The Scholarship Awards were presented by Carlow College President, Fr Conn Ó Maoldhomhnaigh and Vice President for Academic Affairs and Registrar, Dr Thomas McGrath at a ceremony in the College.

 

The following awards were presented:

Academic Achievement Entrance Scholarships

  • Ciara Miley – BA in Arts & Humanities
  • Erika Hutchinson – BA in Applied Social Studies (Professional Social Care)
  • Ruairi O’Connor – BA in Social, Political & Community Studies
  • Daragh Ó Faoláin – BA (Hons) in Arts & Humanities
  • Emma Mahon – BA (Hons) in English & History

Scholarship winners Susan Hanly and Mary Osadolor

Mature Student Entrance Scholarships

  • Susan Hanly – BA in Arts & Humanities
  • Mary Osadolor – BA in Applied Social Studies (Professional Social Care)
  • Oonagh Anderson – BA (Hons) in Arts & Humanities

Gemma Gunning receives her scholarship from college president, Fr Conn Ó Maoldhomhnaigh

Progression Scholarships

  • Rebecca Nolan – BA in Arts & Humanities
  • Craig McLoughlin Burke – BA in Arts & Humanities
  • Ruth Redmond – BA in Applied Social Studies (Professional Social Care)
  • Debra Sherlock – BA in Applied Social Studies (Professional Social Care)
  • Ann Marie Dunne – BA (Hons) in Arts & Humanities
  • Gemma Gunning – BA (Hons) in Arts & Humanities
  • Niamh Kalusche – BA (Hons) in Arts & Humanities
  • Brenda Whelan – BA (Hons) in Arts & Humanities
  • Jean Robertson – BA (Hons) in English & History
  • Anne Gubbins – BA (Hons) in English & History

 

Dr McGrath said, “Carlow College, St. Patrick’s is delighted to make these scholarship awards to our well deserving students and to recognise their hard work and dedication to their studies.”

 

 

