Carlow takes in 200 Ukrainian refugees

AROUND 200 Ukrainian refugees have been welcomed to Carlow, with local communities stepping up to help.

Hubs have been established in Carlow College, Ballon Community Centre, The Clink Hotel and Ewing’s in Carlow to provider shelter and aid to Ukrainians fleeing the conflict. A hub could also be set up in Old Leighlin Community Hall following a public meeting that took place on Monday.

Carlow County Council is leading a multi-agency forum in the county’s response and is sourcing accommodation, while Carlow County Development Partnership is spearheading efforts on the ground and is the point of contact for refugees. The development partnership is meeting new arrivals and identifying any health or other emergency issues that need an immediate response. It is also providing care packs to Ukrainians with essential items.

“They are arriving with just the clothes they are standing in,” said Annette Fox, CEO of Carlow Development Partnership.

The development partnership is seeking good-quality donations of suitcases with wheels, bicycles, blankets, shoes, pillow cases and toys at its Be Kind Project at Perry’s, while vouchers and monetary donations are also greatly appreciated.

The Be Kind Project is open from 10am to 4pm, Monday to Friday, and 11am to 1pm on Saturdays. The partnership’s Ukrainian response line is 089 4268586.

Minister Joe O’Brien visited Carlow last week to see the county’s response at first hand, which included a visit to Carlow College, which is currently providing accommodation for around 30 refugees at Lennon House.

In Ballon, about 55 Ukrainians are staying in the community centre. The centre decided to open its doors for refugees after a request from the council and a public meeting.

“The majority of people at the meeting were in favour of it, so we decided to do our bit to help in this crisis,” said Paul Kavanagh of Ballon Community Centre.

The intention of the centre as it currently stands is for the refugees to stay 24 to 72 hours in the centre before moving on. This would depend on the availability of alternative accommodation. It’s understood that around ten families have moved on to accommodation elsewhere.

“It’s gone well,” said Mr Kavanagh. “There’s been a level of support from the greater community of donations being left up. The people coming in are appreciative of what’s being done for them. All we can do is hope that we can find further accommodation for them. Obviously, sleeping in a community hall, a big open space, is not what everyone would like, but it’s better that what they have come from.”

The hall is modern and well insulated with showers and a commercial-grade kitchen. There is also a shop, pharmacy and post office in the village and transport links.

Carlow Civil Defence assisted in getting the hall fitted out with beds and tables, while Gerry Meagher and Helen Castle of Ballon Community Centre also did Trojan work.

In Ballon, donations of the following items are sought: bed socks, fluffy socks, slippers, PJs for children aged three and older and for adults. They are also seeking canned foods, dried foods, cereals, biscuits and treats, tea, coffee, sugar, female sanitary products, nappies, baby wipes, shampoo, toothpaste, shower gel, conditioner, razors and shaving gel.

Donations have been pouring in to date, with Ballon NS also raising €2,000.

Carlow Women’s Aid has opened its services to the Ukrainians, while Carlow Volunteer Centre is establishing a befriender group, and development partnership and will be running English language classes.

“The resilience of these people and the support of the community in general has been amazing,” said Ms Fox.