Cash boost for park project in Bunclody

Friday, April 15, 2022

Marianne Jackman, Mark Murphy, Martina Wickham-Jordan and Terri Byrne with the cheque for Bunclody Community Park

THE proposed Bunclody Community Park recently received a financial boost of more than €1,000.

A cheque for €1,150 was presented – half of the proceeds for the Beautiful Bunclody 2022 calendar – to the proposed amenity from Bunclody Tourist Office.

Bunclody Community Park hopes to bring a safe, inclusive community park to life and considerate to all ages and abilities. This is an ongoing fundraising event and will be a big boost to Bunclody when completed. All donations are greatly appreciated and a GoFundMe account has been set up at to take donations at https://www.gofundme.com/f/bunclody-community.

The organisers sincerely thank all of the local people who bought calendars and to all the shops and businesses who contributed to their sale of the calendars.

 

 

 

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More Carlow News

Carlow takes in 200 Ukrainian refugees

Friday, 15/04/22 - 4:53pm

Forum for Carlow mental health users to be held in May

Friday, 15/04/22 - 4:51pm

Oisín Players back on stage in Killeshin

Friday, 15/04/22 - 2:38pm