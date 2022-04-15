Cash boost for park project in Bunclody

THE proposed Bunclody Community Park recently received a financial boost of more than €1,000.

A cheque for €1,150 was presented – half of the proceeds for the Beautiful Bunclody 2022 calendar – to the proposed amenity from Bunclody Tourist Office.

Bunclody Community Park hopes to bring a safe, inclusive community park to life and considerate to all ages and abilities. This is an ongoing fundraising event and will be a big boost to Bunclody when completed. All donations are greatly appreciated and a GoFundMe account has been set up at to take donations at https://www.gofundme.com/f/bunclody-community.

The organisers sincerely thank all of the local people who bought calendars and to all the shops and businesses who contributed to their sale of the calendars.