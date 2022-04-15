Council and Eir are poles apart in Killoughternane

There are now a total of four poles in the parking area!

By Elizabeth Lee

KILLOUGHTERANE Community Hall in south Co Carlow now boasts four telephone poles, even though local residents have been campaigning to get rid of two older poles to allow more room for parking.

The subject was raised by cllr Tommy Kinsella at the April meeting of Bagenalstown Municipal District. Mr Kinsella said that Eir had erected two new telephone poles to replace the two older ones, even though local residents and Carlow County Council had wanted to get rid of all of the poles because they were taking up too much room in the car park.

Local engineer Jerry Crowley told The Nationalist that Carlow Council County had installed pipes in the ground in the car park so that Eir could bury the cables, but that so far, the communications company hadn’t complied and that they had now erected two new poles, without taking down the old ones.

Mr Crowley also said that it was up to Carlow County Council to pay for the work, but that it was Eir personnel who would carry it out.

“Carlow County Council has been in discussion with Eir to get them removed. If we’d known that they were going to replace the old poles, we could have asked them to put the cables underground instead,” stated Mr Crowley.

At the municipal district meeting, cllr Andy Gladney quipped that he could solve the problem with a chainsaw!