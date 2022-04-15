Heroin worth an estimated €1.34m seized in Co Limerick

Friday, April 15, 2022

Gardaí have seized heroin worth an estimated €1.34 million in Co Limerick.

The seizure came following a number of searches in Corbally and Clonlara on Friday.

The searches, which were carried out as part of Operation Tara, involved gardaí attached to the Limerick Divisional Drug Unit, supported by gardaí from Mayorstone and members of the Defence Forces.

No arrests were made during the search. However, the drugs have been forwarded to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis.

A further search took place at a separate location where gardaí seized €12,500 in cash.

A man, aged in his 40s, was arrested at the scene. He was taken to Henry Street Garda Station where he is currently detained under, Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

Gardaí have said that investigations are ongoing.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

Healthcare workers to receive pandemic bonuses in ‘next payroll’

Friday, 15/04/22 - 5:48pm

Afternoon pints on Good Friday as Easter drinking laws relaxed in North

Friday, 15/04/22 - 5:43pm

Loyalists trying to intimidate SDLP candidates, Eastwood claims

Friday, 15/04/22 - 5:39pm