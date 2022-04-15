Oisín Players back on stage in Killeshin

By Elizabeth Lee

AND they’re back! After a hiatus of more than two years, the Oisín Players are back treading the boards with their new production, **Pretend sick**.

The story centres around Mary, a Cinderella-type character, who lives with her family in the west of Ireland in the early 1990s. Mary’s life is suddenly turned upside down when a stranger enters the family home and the plot develops from there.

The Oisín Players have welcomed into their fold newcomers Claude Byrne, Elaine Malone and Louise Moran, who are making their debut. Katrina Kirwan, Siobhan McDonald, Jason Monaghan, Micheal Brennan, Niall Dempsey, James Hennessy, Claire Brennan and Stephen Moran make up the rest of the cast. They are all brilliantly supported by a backstage team, without whom the production would be impossible.

Annette Monaghan from the Oisín Players said that the play promises to be a great night’s entertainment with plenty of laughs. Given that the group hasn’t been able to perform together in so long, the four-night run is hotly anticipated in the Killeshin area.

The play takes place from Thursday to Sunday 21-24 April in the Glenside Lounge, Killeshin at 8pm each night. Admission is €10 at the door, and this year, the Oisín Players are supporting the Killeshin football team with some of their proceeds.