The future of graveyards

By Elizabeth Lee

EXACTLY what the council is going to do about lack of space in graveyards will depend on the findings of a comprehensive survey that’s being carried out.

Cllr Arthur McDonald queried what long-term plans the council had for Bagenalstown graveyard, because it was close to capacity, while cllr Tommy Kinsella raised the same question about the cemetery in St Mullins. “There’s no new ground there,” he pointed out.

Director of services Padraig O’Gorman replied that the council was carrying out a capacity report on all burial sites in the county and that the findings would be a deciding factor in how the council will deal with each graveyard.