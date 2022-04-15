Tour de Mace fundraiser in Carlow town for Down Syndrome Ireland

By Elizabeth Lee

MACE retailer in Carlow town, Kevin Nolan, is inviting local people to support its Tour de Mace static in-store cycle to raise funds for its charity partner, Down Syndrome Ireland. The event will take place on Friday 22 April from 10am to 4pm.

Kevin and his team at Mace on the Hacketsown Road in Carlow are hosting an in-store static cycle event, whereby customers can donate 15 minutes to one hour of their time to cycle and contribute much-needed funds to Down Syndrome Ireland, Mace’s charity partner.

Kevin said: “We hope you will support us and Down Syndrome Ireland by joining in on the Tour de Mace excitement at Mace, Hacketstown Road, Carlow. We want to encourage as many of our customers as possible to join in, so if you’re in the area, we would be very grateful if you’d pop into the store to participate or donate and support this wonderful charity.”

Customers and staff can sign up beforehand by calling into the store to select their cycling time slot, or they can sign up on the day.

They are encouraging customers who aren’t participating to come along and join in the celebrations and donate funds towards Down Syndrome Ireland.

Each Tour de Mace makes a real and lasting difference to children with Down Syndrome and their families throughout Ireland, as funds are transferred directly to the charity. The campaign is an integral source of funding for the development of Down Syndrome Ireland’s nationwide support services.

Customers are encouraged to attend Tour de Mace event at any stage on Friday 22 April.