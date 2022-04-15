Vicky Phelan painting will be on display in Carlow from early May

By Suzanne Pender

INSPIRED by one woman’s incredible fortitude and resilience, Co Carlow will now have the opportunity to view the remarkable ‘Vicky Phelan portrait’ first-hand when it arrives to the county in early May.

This amazing piece of artwork tells the story of Vicky Phelan’s life in three panels. The painting was purchased by David Brennan, a family friend of Vicky’s, who dedicated the painting to her campaign of awareness and advocacy for women’s health and cancer patients.

The piece is due to arrive at Visual Carlow on Friday 6 May, where it can be viewed by the public from 2pm to 4pm.

County Carlow Chamber of Commerce will host a cheese and wine event in Visual for their members and the wider business community from 4.30pm to 6.30pm, where Tullamore-based artist Vincent Devine will be on hand to talk through the various aspects of the painting. Companies and businesses interested in attending the chamber event need to register their interest on the events page of the chamber website https://carlowchamber.com/events-calendar/.

Attendees are encouraged to make a donation to Éist Cancer Support Centre to support vital cancer services in our community. Following on from its viewing in Visual, the painting go on public display at Éist Cancer Support Centre, O’Brien Road, Carlow and will be open to viewing by the general public from Monday 16 May during normal opening hours.

The official opening of Eist’s new centre on O’Brien Road, Carlow will take place on Friday 27 May from 5pm to 7.30pm and Saturday 28 May from 10am to 3pm. Artist Vincent Devine will again be on hand to give an overview of the Vicky Phelan painting on Saturday 28 May at 11am in the Éist Centre.

For inquiries, please contact Éist centre manager Lorna McGrath on 059 9139684, [email protected], or Brian O’Farrell, CEO, County Carlow Chamber on [email protected].