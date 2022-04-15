Work to begin on replacing old water pipes in Pollerton

By Suzanne Pender

RESIDENTS of Pollerton Road in Carlow will see Irish Water crews working to improve their water supply from next week, as the utility gears up to replace old backyard services and ageing water mains.

Backyard services are usually shared, running through several neighbouring properties, making it difficult to detect and repair leaks, which result in low pressure.

“We are already working away in Granby Row decommissioning similar ageing backyard water mains and the delivering 400 metres of new water mains along the public road,” explained Joe Carroll of Irish Water.

“The works here in Pollerton Road will also be carried out by Shareridge Ltd, in partnership with Carlow County Council and on behalf of Irish Water. In Pollerton Road we will replace 450 metres of water main along with the backyard services. The benefits will see fewer bursts and water outages and will ensure a reliable supply of water to customers and local businesses in the area. The new pipes will eliminate existing leaks and reduce the amount of clean drinking water lost into the ground,” he added.

“We thank the local residents for their patience and co-operation in advance, as there will be some disruption in the short term. However, as I have mentioned previously, based on previous experiences, we know that this will be overshadowed by the longer-term benefits,” said Mr Carroll.

A survey is required at each property within Pollerton Road to assess the current water connection arrangement and the best way to connect the new service to the customer’s home.

Customers to benefit from these improvement works will be contacted directly by Shareridge Ltd to provide information about the required works and to discuss a suitable time to carry out an individual survey.

Irish Water has stated that the works may involve some short-term water outages and the project team will ensure that customers are given a minimum of 48 hours’ notice prior to any planned water outages. Where water mains are being constructed, traffic management may be in place during this time. The works will take four weeks to complete.

Irish Water’s customer care helpline is open 24/7 on 1800 278278 and customers can also contact them on Twitter @IWCare with any queries. For updates, visit the Water Supply Updates section of the Irish Water website or set your location on www.water.ie.