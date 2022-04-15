Writers lauded at college literary awards

By Elizabeth Lee

CARLOW College hosted its tenth annual literary awards and creative writing showcase in Visual on Monday 11 April. This annual event gathers together the college literary community for a night to recognise and celebrate the creative writing talent of its students, with awards presented for best in prose and poetry writing over the past year. This year’s awards were presented by renowned poet and playwright Darren Donohoe.

Friends and family, staff, students and past graduates of Carlow College were in attendance for what was an engaging and entertaining evening. The night opened with members of the third-year creative writing class presenting a showcase of their writing. They gave a series of readings of poems and provided a dramatic, moving and varied showcase of their work.

Lecturer in English Dr Derek Coyle said: “How exciting it is to see the next generation of young Irish writers discover their voices. This event is organised along fully professional lines and gives our students a valuable insight into, and first-hand experience of, how literary competitions work, and what is involved in being active on the literary scene.”

The following awards were presented: poetry – first prize, ***My room*** by Angela Kirwan; second, ***The endurer*** by Ann Marie Dunne; third, ***Toting home*** by Karen Wills, and ***The yellow house in Arles*** by Lourda Delaney.

Prose: first, ***The Lady of Winter*** by Éimhin Lynch; second, ***New Hibernia*** by Adam Crawford; third, ***Women only club*** by Lourda Delaney, and ***Rise up, oh Fionn*** by Robert Ruane.

Following the awards, poet and guest speaker Darren Donohoe read a selection of his work from his soon-to-be launched first poetry collection ***Secret poets***, published by Turas Press.

The awards ceremony and creative writing showcase concluded a month-long series of events to celebrate ten years of the Carlow College Annual Literary Awards, which included a poetry masterclass and public reading with Welsh poet Gillian Clarke and the world premiere of ***Metanoia***, a new worked by leading Irish composer Gráinne Mulvey in memory of Fr Michael McCarthy.