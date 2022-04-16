Exciting new venues for vintage club shows



The first vintage show of the season will take place at Carlow Rugby Club on Sunday 8 May.

By Suzanne Pender

IT’S A BRAND new era while celebrating its love of the past for Carlow Vintage and Classic Motor Club, which this week announced new venues for its upcoming shows.

The club recently launched its 2022 season in the grounds of the Woodford Dolmen Hotel, where members gathered with cars on show and met the public to promote their summer shows. The club is looking forward to a very busy show season this year and is delighted to announce that two new venues for its ever-popular shows.

The club’s first show of the season in May, which was previously hosted at Duckett’s Grove, will now take place at Carlow Rugby Club on Sunday 8 May.

“The club is delighted with our new May venue, which holds many advantages, including easy access from all directions,” explained club chairman PJ Lawlor.

“It is with sadness that we leave the fantastic facilities and location of Duckett’s Grove, but we must make way for the great initiatives that the council is making with biodiversity, including meadows for the bees,” he added.

PJ especially thanked the community section of the council, including Emer Connors and Michael Brennan for their help over the years.

The club’s show in August, historically held at the former Läpple facility on O’Brien Road, is now moving to the prestigious grounds of Carlow College. “This location is a real gem, and the venue is one that we have been chasing for some time,” said PJ.

Both shows will be family focused and will have the usual autojumble, refreshment facilities and entertainment.

For further information, please visit carlowvintageandclassicmotorclub.com of follow them on Facebook. Enquiries to Philip (085 1015766) or PJ on 087 6722972.