Eye-catching light show will illuminate the night sky

Saturday, April 16, 2022

Pictured at the launch of Future Light from Distant Stars in Carlow Visual Arts Centre were. Derek Coyle (Carlow College), Paula Phelan (acting CEO Visual), artist David Beattie and Peter O’Shea (E.S.B.) Photo: michaelorourkephotography.ie

 

By Suzanne Pender

AN EXCITING eye-catching project planned for the grounds of Carlow College was launched last week.

Future light from distant stars is a partnership between artist David Beattie and the Visual Arts Centre, which involves the installation of a colourful greenhouse powered by innovative dye-sensitive solar panels that emit light. The project is due to begin next month with a view to the structure being in place by June.

Future light from distant stars received funding from the ESB Brighter Future Arts fund, which supports artists and arts organisations to deliver creative projects that promote awareness of climate change and inspire positive action.

The objective is to create a public focal point to engage people around climate change, environmental care and sustainable practices. It will engage with a range of local stakeholders, including IT Carlow, Carlow College, Carlow County Council and Carlow Environmental Network and build on Carlow’s history as one of the first towns in Ireland to have electricity and as the birthplace of John Tyndall.

This colourful greenhouse will also be a workshop venue and meeting place for the community in the grounds of Carlow College, while the spectacle of the colourful greenhouse during daytime and night-time hours promises to be an exciting visual and sculptural reference point.

 

