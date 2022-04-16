Housing project scoops award

By Suzanne Pender

A HOUSING initiative in Borris has been awarded national honours. A Carlow County Council project consisting of nine homes at Railway Avenue, Borris received a bronze award in the category of Best Social Housing Initiative at the All-Ireland Community and Council Awards 2021, presented by IPB Insurance and LAMA. Co Carlow was represented at the final in the Crowne Plaza, Dublin by cathaoirleach of Carlow County Council Fintan Phelan and chairman of Bagenalstown Municipal District cllr Michael Doran.

More than 160 nominations were received across 24 categories at the awards and, following an in-depth judging process, over 100 projects nationwide from 30 counties were shortlisted. At last week’s meeting of Carlow County Council, cllr Michael Doran paid tribute to all involved in the Borris project, a sentiment echoed by cllr Willie Quinn and a number of members.