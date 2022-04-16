Man appears in court charged in connection with gun seizure following Dublin shooting

Tom Tuite

A man charged over the seizure of a revolver and ammunition following a shooting in Dublin has been remanded in custody.

At around 5pm on Friday, April 8th, a man in his 20s was hospitalised with non-life-threatening injuries having sustained a gunshot wound in Cherrywood Grove, Clondalkin.

On Monday afternoon, gardaí arrested Sam Archibald (35) of Commons Road, Clondalkin, detaining him at the local Garda station under section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act 2007.

Mr Archibald was charged with two offences under the Firearms Act just after 10pm on Friday, April 15th.

He appeared before Judge John King at Dublin District Court on Saturday, with Detective Garda Sergeant Dara Kenny telling the court the accused “made no reply” to the charges.

Mr Archibald is accused of possessing a .38 calibre revolver on April 8th, with intent to endanger life at Cherrywood Grove. He is also charged with having 31 rounds of various calibre ammunition and nine shotgun cartridges at another address in Clondalkin between April 8th and Monday last.

Defence solicitor Stephan O’Mahony told the judge he had received a copy of the garda’s objection to bail. However, he added his client was deferring his bail application.

Judge King remanded Mr Archibald in custody to appear via video link at Cloverhill District Court on Thursday, pending directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

He also acceded to a defence request to direct medical attention for the accused in custody.

Mr Archibald, who did not address the court, has not yet indicated how he will plead.

His solicitor applied for legal aid telling the court his client had worked previously, but added that Detective Sergeant Kenny accepted Mr Archibald was “not a man of means”.

The judge granted legal aid and said the man would be medically assessed whilst in custody.