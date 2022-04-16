Ollie had a keen interest in Gaelic games

The late Thomas (Ollie) Nelson

By Charlie Keegan

THOMAS (Ollie) Nelson, New Oak Estate, Carlow passed away peacefully at his residence on Saturday 12 March surrounded by his loving family. He had been in failing health for a number of years and was cared for by his devoted family.

Born on 29 August 1942 at 142 Sleaty Street, Graiguecullen, Ollie, as he was known to one and all, was son of the late Thomas and Kitty (née Callinan). Ollie was a member of the national army, based in The Curragh, and had taken part in peacekeeping missions to Cyprus, Lebanon and The Congo.

In his young days, Ollie lined out for the Graiguecullen footballers and was a devoted follower of Laois football teams. He would travel to the Laois games with his sister Mary and friends, who supported the blue and white.

Ollie married Elizabeth (Betty) Kelly from St Patrick’s Avenue, Carlow in 1965 and they had 56 years of happy married life.

For some time, Ollie trained Éire Óg juvenile football teams and his contribution has been acknowledged by the Teach Asca club.

Ollie had travelled to Long Island, USA some years ago to visit his brother Peter. He enjoyed having a pint, with his ‘locals’ being Carpenter’s and Murphy’s.

He was proud father of four children – Caroline, Seamus, Josephine and Thomas – and was also a devoted grandfather and great-grandfather.

He is the last surviving member of his family, having been predeceased by his brothers Peter and Jim Nelson and sister Mary Farrell.

Ollie was waked in Carpenter’s Funeral Home, Graiguecullen and his funeral Mass was celebrated in St Clare’s Church, Graiguecullen on Tuesday afternoon, 15 March, when readings and Prayers of the Faithful were undertaken by family members. Ollie’s daughter Caroline paid a fitting tribute to her dad in a eulogy.

The hymns during Mass were sung by the Poor Clare Sisters.

Following Mass, Ollie was laid to rest with his parents in St Mary’s Cemetery, Carlow.

The Nelson family extends sincere appreciation to Bluebird Care and the Carlow/Kilkenny Homecare Team for their outstanding level of care for Ollie during his illness.

Thanks is also extended to Dr Bruce Ashburner, Tyndall Clinic, Graiguecullen, Ollie’s circle of friends, with a big thank you to Enda, James, Joan and Pat.