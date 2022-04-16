Queue times at Dublin Airport reduced despite busy Easter weekend

As Dublin Airport prepares for a busy bank holiday weekend, the airport operator has said that security queues are currently staying below 30 minutes.

It comes as 50,000 people are expected to travel through the airport this Easter.

In recent weeks, the airport has been dogged with chaotic queues due to staff shortages arising from the pandemic.

Despite the reduction in waiting times this week, people are still being advised to arrive three and a half hours ahead of their flight to make allowances for any possible delays.

Are you travelling through @DublinAirport this Easter weekend? Be sure to check out our handy check list of do’s and don’ts ahead of your trip.✈️ pic.twitter.com/P39NcCw7jo — Dublin Airport (@DublinAirport) April 14, 2022

Speaking to Newstalk, Graham McQueen from the DAA said that passengers can be assured that extra staff are on hand at the airport.

“Security times are generally staying below thirty minutes, so that’s what we want, we don’t want it going any higher than that,” Mr McQueen said.

“At times it has gone a little bit higher just when it gets busier, and we have adjust staff to just make sure their in the right terminals and things like that.

“So do expect it to be busy, just arrive, be prepared for things to take a wee bit longer still and be patient but work with the team.

“We’ve lots of staff around, you can’t miss them, they are in pink high-vis this weekend.”

In the run-up to Easter, passengers were advised not to arrive excessively early.

According to the airport operator, it is currently in the process of hiring almost 300 new security screening to meet the significant increase in demand for international travel.