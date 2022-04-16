  • Home >
  • National News >
  • Rain to dampen bank holiday weekend, warning issued for two Munster counties

Rain to dampen bank holiday weekend, warning issued for two Munster counties

Saturday, April 16, 2022

Muireann Duffy

Met Éireann are predicting a wet and windy long weekend, with a yellow rain warning issued for Cork and Kerry.

The warning will last from 4pm on Saturday to 4pm on Sunday.

The forecaster said there will be “spells of heavy rain for Kerry and west Cork from Saturday afternoon through to Sunday afternoon with localised flooding possible”.

On Sunday, the rain is expected to clear to showers by the afternoon, with temperatures ranging between 12-15 degrees.

Monday will bring a mixture of sunny spells and scattered showers, with the heaviest and most persistent rain in the northwest.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

Taoiseach hails ‘rich legacy’ of Michael O’Kennedy after death of former minister

Saturday, 16/04/22 - 2:29pm

Explained: What’s the plan to ban turf in my fire?

Saturday, 16/04/22 - 12:30pm

Man arrested as €1.75m of cocaine seized in Dublin

Saturday, 16/04/22 - 10:23am