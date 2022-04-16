Rain to dampen bank holiday weekend, warning issued for two Munster counties

Muireann Duffy

Met Éireann are predicting a wet and windy long weekend, with a yellow rain warning issued for Cork and Kerry.

The warning will last from 4pm on Saturday to 4pm on Sunday.

⚠️Yellow Rainfall Warning 🌧️ Spells of heavy rain for Kerry & west Cork from Saturday afternoon through to Sunday afternoon. ☔️ Localised flooding & hazardous driving conditions possible⚠️ 🚗 View all warnings here ⬇️https://t.co/l8JdKfwZt9 pic.twitter.com/sSTjJupNHN — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) April 15, 2022

The forecaster said there will be “spells of heavy rain for Kerry and west Cork from Saturday afternoon through to Sunday afternoon with localised flooding possible”.

On Sunday, the rain is expected to clear to showers by the afternoon, with temperatures ranging between 12-15 degrees.

Monday will bring a mixture of sunny spells and scattered showers, with the heaviest and most persistent rain in the northwest.