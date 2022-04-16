What the papers say: Saturday’s front pages

Saturday, April 16, 2022

PA Reporter

Images from vigils held around the country in memory of two men who died in Co Sligo earlier this week feature on munch of the day’s national newspapers.

The Irish Times carries one such image from Sligo, reporting that a 22-year-old man has since been charged with the murders of Aidan Moffitt (42) and Michael Snee (58).

The paper also reveals the findings of a survey on the cost of living, with the majority of respondents stating they have been impacted by rising costs.

IT 16422

The Irish Examiner reports the truf ban “can’t be delayed”, according to the Climate and Health Alliance, alongside an article on the recall of Kinder chocolate products due to a salmonella risk.

Examiner 16422

The Echo leads with the docking of MS Borealis, “the first of 90 cruise liners set to berth in Cobh this summer”, while the Irish Daily Mail reports the turf ban will put elderly peopled ‘at risk’.

Echo 16422

Irish Daily Mail 16422

Finally, The Irish Sun reads: ‘We All Stand With You’, reporting on Friday’s vigils for Mr Moffitt and Mr Snee.

Irish Sun 16422

In the UK, the front pages feature the UN’s criticism of Britain’s refugee scheme, the ongoing tax row and Elon Musk’s battle for control over Twitter.

The Guardian and the i report on responses to the UK government’s Rwanda plan. The former splashes the UN’s condemnation while the latter leads on vows from migrants that they will still try to reach the UK.

British SAS troops are training local forces in Ukraine, according to The Times.

The Independent says only five British cabinet ministers “are prepared” to confirm they or their families do not use tax havens or non-domicile status.

Tens of thousands of civil servants have “quietly instituted” permanent hybrid working and are spending just two days a week in the office, according to the Daily Mail.

The FT Weekend leads on Twitter’s plans to thwart Musk’s hostile takeover.

Speed limiters – devices that reduce power in vehicles – may be fitted on all new cars according to a plan covered by The Daily Telegraph.

The Daily Mirror says Britain’s Prince Harry and his wife Meghan may bring their children to meet the queen soon.

And the Daily Star reports the sea is still cold enough that a swim could cause fatal shock.

