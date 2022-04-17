  • Home >
Confirmation day for Gaelscoil Eoghain Uí Thuairisc

Sunday, April 17, 2022

Photo: michaelorourkephotography.ie

 

Eoghan O Bródaigh with his family

Eden DeFaoite with her sponsor Pia DeFaoite

Ann Céitinn with her sponsor Dermot Céitinn

Twins Amelia and Isobel Cole with their sponsor and grandmother Mary Dowling

Alannah Nic Lannchaidh and Sadhbh Ní Chobhthaigh

Aoife Ní Shiail with her sponsor Lisa McDonald

Harry Ó Donnchú with his sponsor Chris O’Donoghue

Finn Díring with his sponsor Maggie Deering

Niamh Ní Raghallaigh with her sponsor Sinead Dowling

Sadhbh Ní Chobhthaigh with her sponsor Barbara Pender

Brandon Ó Déin, Darragh Mac Pharthaláin, Diarmuid Mac Réamonn and Jamie Ó Déin

Lily Nic Eoghain-Nic Eochaidh with her sponsor Margaret Owens-Connolly

Jake Ӓ Fionnalaigh with his sponsor Aoife Doyle (left) and his mother Emer Fennelly

Sadhbh Ní Chobhthaigh with her family

Candidates and their sponsors make their way from Askea Parish Community Centre to the Askea Church for the Gaelscoil Confirmation

Candidates from Gaelscoil Cheatharlach and their sponsors wait to enter the church

Eva Ní Chaochlaíoch-Perse with her sponsor Savannah Brady

Ben Ӓ Riabhaigh with his family

