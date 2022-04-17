Confirmation day for Gaelscoil Eoghain Uí Thuairisc

Photo: michaelorourkephotography.ie
Eoghan O Bródaigh with his family
Eden DeFaoite with her sponsor Pia DeFaoite
Ann Céitinn with her sponsor Dermot Céitinn
Twins Amelia and Isobel Cole with their sponsor and grandmother Mary Dowling
Alannah Nic Lannchaidh and Sadhbh Ní Chobhthaigh
Aoife Ní Shiail with her sponsor Lisa McDonald
Harry Ó Donnchú with his sponsor Chris O’Donoghue
Finn Díring with his sponsor Maggie Deering
Niamh Ní Raghallaigh with her sponsor Sinead Dowling
Sadhbh Ní Chobhthaigh with her sponsor Barbara Pender
Brandon Ó Déin, Darragh Mac Pharthaláin, Diarmuid Mac Réamonn and Jamie Ó Déin
Lily Nic Eoghain-Nic Eochaidh with her sponsor Margaret Owens-Connolly
Jake Ӓ Fionnalaigh with his sponsor Aoife Doyle (left) and his mother Emer Fennelly
Sadhbh Ní Chobhthaigh with her family
Candidates and their sponsors make their way from Askea Parish Community Centre to the Askea Church for the Gaelscoil Confirmation
Candidates from Gaelscoil Cheatharlach and their sponsors wait to enter the church
Eva Ní Chaochlaíoch-Perse with her sponsor Savannah Brady
Ben Ӓ Riabhaigh with his family