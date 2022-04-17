Five people injured in Co Waterford road traffic collision

Five people have been injured in a serious road traffic collision in Co Waterford.

The collision, which involved two cars, occurred on the N25 near Ballyduff East in Kilmeaden shortly after 4pm on Sunday.

The driver of one of the cars, a woman aged in her 40s, was taken to Waterford University Hospital to be treated for injuries. She is currently in a serious but stable condition.

A teenage boy was also taken to Waterford University Hospital. His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

The driver from the second car, a man in his 70s, and two passengers, a man and woman both in their 50s, were taken to Cork and Waterford University Hospitals. It is understood that they are in a serious but stable condition.

The road is currently closed with local diversions in place while a technical examination of the scene is being carried out.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to come forward, particularly those with dash cam footage.

Anyone with information can contact Tramore Garda Station at 051 391 620, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.