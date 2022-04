By Suzanne Pender

CO CARLOW “can turn out the best horses in the world”, as evidenced by Aintree Grand National winner Nobel Yeats.

At last week’s meeting of Carlow County Council, cllr Arthur McDonald paid tribute to Nobel Yeats and Bagenalstown-based trainer Emmet Mullins on their incredible win.

“Co Carlow can turn out the best horses in the world. Aside from The Curragh, Carlow is the pinnacle place to have a horse in the world,” said cllr McDonald.