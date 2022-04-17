John will be fondly remembered as proprietor of The Irishman’s

By Charlie Keegan

JOHN Hargaden, who passed away peacefully at St Vincent’s University Hospital, Elm Park on Thursday 10 March, had a long association with Carlow as proprietor of The Irishman’s licenced premises at Court Place.

The life and times of John Hargaden were fully expressed in a eulogy by his daughter Edel during his funeral Mass in the Church of the Sacred Heart, Donnybrook on Monday morning, 14 March. Speaking on behalf of John’s seven children, Edel told the congregation that her dad “had a very full and busy life”.

Her eulogy continued: “Almost 86 years ago, Dad was born in England, but he grew up in Blackrock, Co Dublin, second eldest of 11 children. We are so glad to have his sisters Catherine, Patricia and Madeleine here today, as well as his brother Edward. His sister Mary cannot be with us.”

Edel remembered John’s deceased siblings Michael, Richard, Colette, Jenny and Anthony.

She said her dad contracted TB in his teenage years and spent some time in Newcastle Sanatorium. “He lived and worked in New York, where he studied accountancy at New York University, part of which was an internship with the Cartier jewellery firm on Fifth Avenue. After that he returned to Carlow to help his grandaunt Helena B Nolan run The Irishman’s pub.” (The Irishman’s got its name when Michael Nolan, proprietor at the time, put the Nolan name in Irish over the door.)

“Fifty-eight years ago he met Mum, Moira Quinn, at a Quinn’s of Baltinglass dress dance. He asked her to drive him home in his big blue Zephyr car. She said no, but not for long, obviously.”

They were married for almost 50 years before Moira passed away in January 2015. John and Moira had been a wonderful combination in running The Irishman’s for 43 years.

Edel continued: “They were a true partnership, working together in the business and rearing the seven of us. The seven of us, plus Mum and Dad, made nine, but there was never just nine. Mum always gathered a few extra. And Dad never complained. He enjoyed the epic Christmas Days with 25 or more people just as much as we all did.

“Mum and Dad were also partners in their Mass-going, particularly around exam time … and there were a lot of exams in our house.”

She said her parents retired from the pub business in 2002, but continued living in Carlow until 2010, before moving to reside in Dublin.

Edel said that John loved many things in life. “From his mother, who was a music teacher, he developed a love of music. Part of Dad’s time out from the chaos of our house was the time spent in the left-hand room playing the piano. Customers would hear John playing the piano upstairs – he would always play classical tunes.”

He loved horse racing and had featured in a Channel 4 documentary on his love of the Sport of Kings.

“His clothes and appearance were very important to him. Everyone would say he was ‘dapper’. Those of you who knew him will remember him as always attired in a suit, shirt and tie with matching silk handkerchief, even when going on a Ryanair flight!

“He loved his holidays in Rosslare, days out with Moira to Dublin or the races. He went to Cheltenham for 49 years with his pal Mick McAuley.”

Edel said her dad enjoyed good food and pints of Carlsberg.

For a number of years he smoked, and the smell of Cuban cigars reminds them all of John.

The eulogy continued: “Dad was a gentle man in both senses of the word. He never raised his voice to any of us. He left it to Mum to be ‘vexed’ with us. He liked a quiet life, which was not conducive to life in a household like ours. He developed the knack of napping anywhere, anytime, irrespective of the noise around him – one benefit of his hearing loss.

“Unfortunately, Dad developed dementia. This became more apparent around the time Mum passed away and we moved to 24-hour care for him. We joke that we would have required 24-hour care for him even if he did not have dementia, as Mum had done too good a job of looking after him.”

Edel said that for the last seven years his children have been on a journey with John. “Despite the illness, he retained his good humour and was quite content. We, on the other hand, struggled to accept the changes to Dad, but we realised early on that was our challenge, not his.

“There were moments of humour, such as when asked if he would like a pint of Carlsberg, he responded that he had never drank … clearly not true!

“We could not have come through the last seven years without the help and support we received from so many people: Vivienne and the staff of Homecare Solutions, especially Joyce and Candy; Dad’s brother Richard, Mgr O’Brien, Aunty Madeleine, Damian our GP, his geriatrician Shane and the public health nurses.”

Edel said John had challenges in his life: contracting TB, hearing loss, his wife’s illness and passing and his illness. “But he also had luck on his side – he came from a large, loving family; he met Mum and became part of another large, loving family; he had the seven of us and 12 doting grandchildren; and in his final years he had wonderful care. For all this we are truly thankful.

“And now Dad is with Mum. They are reunited. So until we meet again Dad, Pops, Daddy John, with all our love – Karen, Edel, John, Eimear, Liam, Ken and Mark.”

Edel thanked the congregation for their presence. She also extended thanks to Mgr O’Brien for celebrating the Mass, Fr Ciaran O’Carroll for concelebrating, and Aunty Madeleine for providing the music.

Following Mass, John was laid to rest in Shanganagh Cemetery.