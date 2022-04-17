Man charged in connection with serious assault in Dublin

Sunday, April 17, 2022

A man has been charged in connection with a serious assault which occurred in Dublin.

On Sunday, a man was left in critical condition in hospital after he was attacked in Dublin city centre.

Emergency services were called to the scene shortly after 2.30am and found the man, aged in his mid-20s, seriously injured.

He was treated at the scene for an apparent head injury and taken by ambulance to St James’s Hospital.

A man in his 30s was later arrested in connection to the incident during a follow-up operation, in which a house was searched in Co Kildare.

The man has since been charged and is due to appear in court on Monday morning.

– Additional reporting by PA

