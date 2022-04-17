US ambassador visits Carlow

By Suzanne Pender

THE US ambassador to Ireland, Claire Cronin, visited Carlow last Wednesday – one of the first counties to welcome an official visit since her appointment earlier this year.

Ms Cronin met cathaoirleach of Carlow County Council cllr Fintan Phelan and chief executive Kathleen Holohan at county buildings.

“I was delighted to welcome ambassador Cronin to Carlow, coming so soon after her appointment and my official visits to New York for St Patrick’s Day,” said cllr Phelan.

“We had a great chat about various matters, including the new South East Technical University, the merger between IT Carlow and Waterford and the opportunities that has for the town and county and also the new IDA advance facility and the possibility of attracting companies,” added cllr Phelan.

“We also spoke about Carlow connections to the US, including the Elvis Presley connection with Hacketstown – she expressed an interest to come along to the festival in the future,” he added.

Cllr Phelan presented ambassador Cronin with a painting by Carlow artists Gala Hutton, which she will hang in her Dublin office.

During her visit to Carlow, ambassador Cronin also visited international Carlow-based companies Netwatch and Halocare.