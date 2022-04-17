What the papers say: Sunday’s front pages

PA Reporter

Stories surrounding the Kinahan’s following the announcement of sanctions by the US earlier this week, and spiralling costs for the new National Children’s Hospital are some of the stories covered in Sunday’s national papers.

The Sunday Times leads with ‘Terror link led US to target Kinahan gang’, alongside a piece on the Government building a “secret HQ” to tackle cybercrime.

The Irish Mail on Sunday says Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly is being urged by the Public Accounts Committee to “come clean” regarding the true cost of the new National Children’s Hospital.

Also on the Kinahan’s, the Irish Sun on Sunday carries an image of Daniel Kinahan beside the headline: ‘The Maddest of the Mobs’. The papers quotes “UK drug lord” James Mulvey as saying the Kinahan’s are the “maddest” in the criminal underworld.

In the UK, the ongoing debate about the Rwanda scheme and punishments for environmental activists are among the topics splashed across the papers.

The Sunday Telegraph, the Sunday Mirror and The Observer all splash responses to the British home secretary’s refugee plans.

The front page of tomorrow’s Sunday Telegraph: ‘Rwandan plan is ungodly, says Welby’#TomorrowsPapersToday Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4Oomry pic.twitter.com/2uOe39P6kc — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) April 16, 2022

The Independent leads on the success of the paper’s petition in support of Ukrainian refugees, which has collected over 250,000 signatures.

The Mail on Sunday says it has delivered 500,000 food boxes to Ukrainians.

A dangerous drug that “damaged 20,000 babies” is still being prescribed to pregnant women, according to The Sunday Times.

The Sunday Express reports a poll for the paper has found 53 per cent support its call to “punish” the “eco mob”.

And the Daily Star Sunday says Hi-de-Hi! actor Jeffrey Holland is treated like Elvis in Hungary.