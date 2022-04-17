What’s planned for your area?

Carlow County Council received eight planning applications between 8-15 April.

APPLICATIONS RECEIVED:

Borris

Irish Water wish to provide for the upgrade of the Borris Wastewater Treatment Plant at Borris Wastewater Treatment Plant, Ballycoppigan, Borris.

Carlow

Marie Doran wishes to subdivide an existing site and construct a new two storey dwelling at Chapelstown, Tullow Road.

Friarstown

Elgin Energy Services wish to develop a solar and storage park on a an area of approximately 68.8 hectares comprising linear arrays of solar photovoltaic panels mounted on steel supported structures with associated cabling and ducting (including cable connection to the proposed onsite 110 kV tail fed substation), 50 inverter substations, storage park (including 30 containers with battery cells, transformers and power conversion units), perimeter fencing, eight palisade double security gates, three temporary construction compound/ material storage areas, six steel storage containers, 17 turning bays, CCTV and associated works at Ardnehue and Friarstown. Elgin Energy Services are applying for the proposed development to have planning permission that is effective for 10 years and an operational period of 40 years.

Garryhill

James Kavanagh wishes to construct a single storey dwelling, detached garage at Drumfea, Garryhill.

Kildavin

Alfie Byrne wishes to erect a photo voltaic panel array on the roof of an existing agricultural at Crowsgrove, Kildavin.

Rathvilly

Tomasz & Joanna Swiatek wish to construct a storey and a half type dwelling and domestic garage at Patricks Well, Rathvilly.

Tullow

Walsh Quarries Ltd wish to develop filling of lands with soil and stone material (application area 7 hectares, volume 174,500 tonnes over 15 years) to restore/reinstate quarry lands at Ardristan, Tullow.

Lisa Connolly wishes to construct a part two-storey, part single storey dwelling, single storey detached garage at Carrarea, Tobinstown, Tullow.