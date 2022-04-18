British royals for Carlow visit?

By Suzanne Pender

COULD Co Carlow be the Prince of Wales’s next stop on his tour of Ireland?

Well, cllr Willie Quinn is hoping it will be, when he called on the council to issue an invitation to Prince Charles and Camilla to visit Carlow on their next tour of Ireland. Cllr Quinn remarked on the success of the recent royal visit to Waterford and the aspirations of Prince Charles to visit every county in Ireland.

“On his last visit he said he hoped to visit every county in Ireland, so why not invite him to Carlow? There’s great links there with Borris House,” suggested cllr Quinn.