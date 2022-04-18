We can still do more for Ukrainian refugees

By Michael Godfrey

IN SEPTEMBER 1996 I was lucky enough to win an all-inclusive family holiday to the Greek island of Kos. Winning a holiday was good, but an all-inclusive – where no spending money was required – was something else.

I must admit, even though I was no stranger to travel, I counted down the days and couldn’t wait to get to the airport. In those days there were no online check-ins or bag drops. You took your place in the queue and presented your passports and tickets to the person at the check-in and then pleaded to be put sitting together, preferably in seats with maximum leg room.

All went according to plan until the person checking us handed back our boarding passes, at which point I noticed I was one short. The prize was for three adults and our almost three-year-old son, but I was in receipt of only three boarding passes – hence no seat for the youngest in our party.

You can imagine the disappointment which followed after we were told that because our son was over two years’ old it was a case of leaving him behind, or someone else, but only three seats were available.

Naturally I wasn’t going to leave a two-year-old at the airport to make his own way home or, for that matter, anyone else in our party. I had won a holiday for four and four people were going to get on the plane.

You know what followed next? I was asked to step aside until others were checked on board and then my case would be dealt with. As I said, I was no stranger to airports, so I knew that stepping aside was code for ‘we need to get these people on board and after that you can go hump’.

Obviously I didn’t budge; instead, I turned and apologised to the others in the queue, but emphasised I was not leaving anyone behind. People smiled, understood what I was trying to do and waited for the matter to be resolved. Which it was. We all got on board and went on to have a very enjoyable holiday.

Not so for many parents in Ukraine at present. A sickening feeling came over me on Sunday as I read an article which stated that 89 unaccompanied children have arrived in Ireland since that country was invaded in late February.

I immediately thought back to that day in the airport all those years ago, when I laughed at the thought of leaving my son behind. But there are parents in Ukraine who have no other choice: it is either that or take a chance that they will be lucky enough to avoid bullets and bombs as the Russian army conducts a campaign of death.

Thankfully, most of the estimated 4,000 children who have arrived here from Ukraine have come with their families and 3,800 are already enrolled in school. But 33 of the 89 Ukrainian children to arrive unaccompanied are now in the care of the state. I know those children will be well taken care of, but will others going to different countries be as lucky? I don’t know. But what I do know is that continued support is needed for those fleeing that war-torn country.

It is a sad fact of life that we have a short attention span. There have been numerous wars and famines over the past quarter of a century. There have been other events where children have suffered – remember that dreadful photo of a little boy being cradled by his heartbroken father, who had drowned when the boat he was in sank in the Mediterranean? There is hardly a mention of that crisis anymore, but hundreds of refugees are still drowning. Syria is still in ruins, the people of Afghanistan are starving, women and girls are still being denied basic human rights and children are still being trafficked all over the world.

The list is endless, and there is no way that any of us can solve all of those problems. But we can still help the people of Ukraine, and although we have already given generously to ease the pain and suffering of those people, there is still more we can do. If the need to help is beginning to dim, just imagine how you would feel if you had to kiss your child goodbye and hope that someone at the other end of their journey would show them the same love as you do.