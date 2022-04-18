Reasons to be cheerful as council honours local heroes

By Suzanne Pender

SPORTING achievements, wedding bells, Grand National wins, an ordination, a 100th birthday, a slot on RTÉ, a new university and plenty of warm welcomes.

Members of Carlow County Council had lots to be cheerful about at their recent meeting, with a record number of votes of congratulations passed.

Cllr Andrea Dalton got the ball rolling by congratulating local sisters Deirdre and Grainne Tomlinson of the Midland Warriors basketball team, which secured victory over Glanmire in the over-40s Women’s National Cup. Deirdre captained the side to this terrific victory and was also named the game’s most valuable player.

Cllr Dalton also congratulated Amy Dooley. The Old Leighlin woman is a member of Cork basketball side Glanmire, recent winners of the Women’s National Cup.

Cllr Dalton also paid tribute to Seán O’Brien on his retirement and to Rev Ger James on his recent ordination. She then congratulated Carlow’s U20 Gaelic football team, recent winners of the Andrew Cordon Cup for the first time, describing it as a very emotional and proud day. She also congratulated athlete Adam Nolan on his recent national success.

Cllr John Pender paid tribute to Carlow Rotary Club president Sinead McAuliffe on her recent wedding – to the amusement of her new husband, cathaoirleach cllr Fintan Phelan.

Cllr Pender also congratulated Elizabeth Kavanagh, Broughillstown, Rathvilly on her recent 100th birthday, Rev Ger James on his ordination, Rev Michael Burrows, on his appointment as the Bishop of Tuam, Limerick and Killaloe, and Seán O’Brien on his retirement.

Cllr Ken Murnane paid tribute to Carlow Museum, which celebrated its tenth anniversary at its current buildings on College Street.

“The museum is 20 years operated by Carlow County Council and I wish it continued success, to Dermot Mulligan and all the staff at the museum,” said cllr Murnane.

Cllr Arthur McDonald paid tribute to Emmet Mullins and Nobel Yates, winners of the Aintree Grand National, and thanked Carlow County Council for its extraordinary efforts to “look after and welcome” Ukrainian refugees, who have arrived to the county in recent weeks.

Cllr Adrienne Wallace paid tribute to Tullow Community School students Ella Pender and Ciara Byrne, who have reached the national finals of the prestigious Junk Kouture competition, and also to Annette Fox and all at Carlow PPN for their fantastic work in welcoming Ukrainians to Carlow. Cllr Wallace also paid tribute to the huge voluntary effort going on by individuals and groups all over the county.

Cllr John Murphy offered his heartfelt “well done” to Ballon Community Centre for the great work that has gone on there to ensure a warm welcome to the refugees.

“We had 60 people out yesterday for a walk of Altamont Gardens and I want to thank the council staff Michael Brennan, Padraig O’Gorman, Margaret Moore and all involved in this big, big job … it’s not simple … and to all in the county development partnership,” said cllr Murphy.

Cllr William Paton welcomed the signing by minister Simon Harris of the contract creating a technical university for the southeast. “A sincere thanks to absolutely everyone who brough about this day,” said cllr Paton.

Cllr Tom O’Neill paid tribute to all involved in the recent RTÉ Nationwide programme, which showcased Carlow, in particular director of services Michael Rainey, while cllr Dalton also acknowledged the work of Carlow Mental Health Association, who’s Hello Carlow initiative has now become a national campaign.