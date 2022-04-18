Sr Dolores honoured for her lifetime of service to the Church

By Suzanne Pender

A LIFETIME of devotion and service to the Church and the cathedral parish was honoured recently when Sr Dolores Fitzgerald, a Mercy sister of St Leo’s Convent community, was awarded the Benemerenti Medal. The medal is awarded by the pope for service to the Catholic Church, with Sr Dolores a very worthy recipient.

Sr Dolores was presented with the medal at Saturday morning Mass in the Cathedral of the Assumption, Carlow, celebrated by Bishop Denis Nulty and attended by many of Sr Dolores’s friends in the parish.

In welcoming Sr Dolores, Bishop Denis also extended a sincere céad mile fáilte to her family, her Mercy Sisters, the leadership team from Naas, her colleague Mary from Pinewood Avenue, Carlow, and the Mercy community in St Leo’s Convent.

The bishop also welcomed priests who worked alongside Sr Dolores, and her many friends. Eight priests of the diocese, including former administrator of Carlow cathedral Fr Ruairi O’Domhnaill, PP, Newbridge and Monsignor Brendan Byrne.

On a deeply joyful occasion, Bishop Nulty told the congregation that the Benemerenti award to Sr Dolores “was a clear recognition of a religious life of humble service, a life of never wanting the limelight but always in the centre of every sacramental and pastoral moment around the life of the cathedral and wider diocese from her days where she worked alongside Monsignor Seán Swayne in the liturgy centre at St Patrick’s College, Carlow”.

A native of Monasterevin, Co Kildare, Sr Dolores joined the Mercy Order in 1958, having just completed her leaving cert and took her first profession before her 21st birthday. Her religious name was Sr Bernard.

Sr Dolores taught in the former Mercy Convent boys school, now St Catherine’s Community Services Centre, before moving over to St Joseph’s NS when it opened, where she was a highly-respected teacher and is fondly remembered.

In the early 1970s she became involved in the liturgy centre with Fr Swayne. At first it was just a room in Carlow College, which ran workshops for musicians and readers.

The liturgy centre then moved to St Ann’s in Killenard, Co Laois before moving back to Carlow College, where it became a residential centre. When the decision was taken to move the centre to Maynooth, Sr Dolores was asked by Mgr John Byrne (adm, Carlow Cathedral Parish at the time) to join the parish team as parish sister, where her work and commitment to activities has been impeccable since.

Some of the organisations Sr Dolores has been involved with over the decades include the parish team, pastoral council, liturgy group and committee, the finance committee, bereavement group, home liaison for the bereaved, baptism group, training, social committee, training and reception of catechumens, training of altar servers, flower group, running all sacramental programmes, liaison to the Polish community and non-Irish national parishioners, committee for World Meeting of Families and organisation of the diocesan picnic.