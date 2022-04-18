What the papers say: Monday’s front pages

Kenneth Fox

Monday’s front pages focus on a range of different topics from teacher’s pay rise to the growing concern around healthcare workers being assaulted.

The Irish Times leads with a story on the teacher’s union set to call for higher wages as inflation continues to rise.

The Irish Examiner leads with a piece about an increase in healthcare workers being assaulted.

The Echo focuses on the number of public order arrests in Cork City as 628 people have been arrested for the offence.

For all the big news and sports coverage, pick up a copy of Monday’s Irish Daily Mail, or click on https://t.co/wKUyK4A9A5 pic.twitter.com/NuI5Vlxmen — The Irish Daily Mail (@irishdailymail) April 17, 2022

The Irish Daily Mail focuses on how families continue to be impacted by inflation.

The front page of The Irish Sun. pic.twitter.com/71rDywpZ90 — The Irish Sun (@IrishSunOnline) April 18, 2022

The Irish Sun leads on a story about a recording where James Mulvey blames Thomas Kavanagh for the murder of his cousin Gerard Kavanagh.

Meanwhile, in the UK the front pages focus on Boris Johnson’s insistence that he didn’t break any Covid rules with his Downing Street parties.

Guardian front page, Monday 18 April 2022: Revealed: ‘shocking’ rate of female deaths in England’s poorest areas pic.twitter.com/8A3KbIUXX3 — The Guardian (@guardian) April 17, 2022

The Guardian leads with a story about analysis which shows that women in the poorest areas of England are dying earlier on average than most OECD countries.

The Times focuses on comments from British Prime Minister Boris Johnson who insists he did not do anything wrong hosting parties at Downing Street during the Covid pandemic.

