Award winning Kiltegan garden back in bloom

The award winning Patthana Garden in Kiltegan will open for the season on Sunday 24 April. The acclaimed garden will have a display of tulips which sees thousands of tulips erupting into bloom in the inner garden and in the new Torc garden. For weeks the tulips will put on a fabulous show of colour joined by other early flowering plants.

On Sunday 24 April at 2pm, and for the following four Sundays, 1,8 and 15 May, gardener TJ Maher will give a talk and tour of the garden looking at the tulips sharing lots of tips on how to grow these colourful bulbs, and also looking at good companion plants for them. Garden entry is seven euros and the talk is free.

Patthana Garden will be open every Sunday for the season until the first Sunday in October from 12 to 5pm, with a free talk in the garden on the first Sunday of each month at 2pm.

TJ is excited to open the garden again this year and show people how the garden changes so dramatically week to week.

Last December the garden featured on BBC Gardeners’ World on TV and is available to watch on our website patthanagardenireland.com.

Later this year the garden will appear in two English Magazines; House and Garden magazine with words by garden writer and author Clare Foster and photography by Sarah Cuttle, and also ‘The English Garden’ with words by writer Louise Curley and photography by the renowned English photographer Jason Ingram.