Coveney to brief UN Security Council on Ukraine visit

James Cox

Minister Simon Coveney will brief the UN Security Council on his visit to Ukraine.

The Foreign Affairs Minister is in New York where he will address a meeting of the council this evening which will focus on the plight of refugees fleeing the invasion.

Minister Coveney visited Bucha on the outskirts of Kyiv last week where mass civilian graves were found and pledged to Ukrainian politicians that Ireland would use its voice on the UN Security Council to call on Russia to remove troops and declare a ceasefire.