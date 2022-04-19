Coveney to brief UN Security Council on Ukraine visit

Tuesday, April 19, 2022

James Cox

Minister Simon Coveney will brief the UN Security Council on his visit to Ukraine.

The Foreign Affairs Minister is in New York where he will address a meeting of the council this evening which will focus on the plight of refugees fleeing the invasion.

Minister Coveney visited Bucha on the outskirts of Kyiv last week where mass civilian graves were found and pledged to Ukrainian politicians that Ireland would use its voice on the UN Security Council to call on Russia to remove troops and declare a ceasefire.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

Man (20s) dies following road collision in Co Donegal

Monday, 18/04/22 - 10:13pm

Teenager accused of Dublin assault on tourist appears in court

Monday, 18/04/22 - 6:54pm

Sneak peek: Preview the immersive Van Gogh exhibition coming to Dublin

Monday, 18/04/22 - 5:59pm