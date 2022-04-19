Covid: More than 12,000 new cases confirmed over Easter weekend

Muireann Duffy

Over 12,000 new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed over the Easter weekend, according to the latest figures from the Department of Health.

Between Friday, April 15th and Monday, April 18th, 12,067 additional cases of the virus were reported by the Health Protection Surveillance Centre.

The breakdown of the figures is as follows:

Friday, April 15th: 1,788 PCR-confirmed cases, 2,013 positive antigen results

Saturday, April 16th: 1,666 PCR-confirmed cases, 1,459 positive antigen results

Sunday, April 17th: 852 PCR-confirmed cases, 1,270 positive antigen results

Monday, April 18th: 1,668 PCR-confirmed cases, 1,251 positive antigen results

The department also confirmed that a further 2,419 cases were reported on Tuesday, 778 of which were PCR-confirmed and 1,641 were positive antigen test results uploaded via the HSE portal.

As of 8am this morning, there were 750 people with Covid in hospital, 44 of whom were in intensive care.