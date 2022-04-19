Energy saved by Carlow Co Council could brew 140m cups of tea

CARLOW County Council has saved enough energy to brew 140 million cups of tea.

Local authorities in Carlow, Kilkenny and Wexford working closely with 3 Counties Energy Agency (3CEA) have not only met but exceeded the 33% energy reduction target set in the National Climate Action Plan.

The not-for-profit energy agency that was established in 2002 is a partnership with the county councils, SMEs, communities and citizens, making their energy transition journey smoother.

Cumulative savings are a staggering 20 million, according to 3CEA.

“The 3 Counties Energy Agency worked with the councils’ energy teams to deliver projects that will provide long-term sustained energy reduction in each case, resulting in a cumulative saving of €19.97 million. All three local authorities are participating in several EU energy-saving projects with the assistance of 3CEA,” says Paddy Phelan, chief executive of 3CEA.

Energy efficiency remains a priority to deliver further improvements and the county councils of Kilkenny, Carlow and Wexford have been joined by Waterford city and county in 2021, all with the same mission of optimising their energy-efficiency actions.

Carlow achieved 40% improvement in energy efficiency by delivering 17 energy-saving projects. These included changes to public lighting with long-lasting LED bulbs and photocell controls, saving €29,000 annually, zero-energy housing and a revamp of the Carlow Fire Station heating system and addition of solar panels.

In everyday terms this is the equivalent of making 140 million cups of tea, or 63000 journeys from Malin Head to Mizen Head, a carbon-emission reduction of 7,000 tons. Growing numbers of homeowners are availing of grants to carry out energy upgrades and deep retrofits and the county is now 39.9% more energy efficient, beating the 33.3% target.

Jannette O’Brien, climate change officer with Carlow County Council, said the savings underpinned the council’s commitment to combatting climate change.

“Carlow County Council is committed to working towards facilitating the creation of a sustainable path to protect us from the devastating consequences of climate change and recently reinforced that commitment by being one of the first county councils in the country to appoint a dedicated climate change officer. We will continue to establish successful partnerships with experts such as the 3CEA and SEAI to achieve the targets set out in the ***Climate Action and Low Carbon (Amendment) Act 2021***.”