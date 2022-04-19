Firefighters rescue dogs after blaze at shelter in Dublin

James Cox

Dublin Fire Brigade was called to the scene of a fire at a dog rescue shelter in Finglas, Dublin on Monday night.

Firefighters managed to prevent the blaze from spreading to the entire shelter as they brought it under control.

The story even had a happy ending, as one of the firefighters involved decided to adopt one of the puppies to bring home to his family.

Alongside pictures, Dublin Fire Brigade tweeted: “Firefighters rescued the furry occupants of this dog rescue shelter in Finglas earlier this evening. The fire was prevented from spreading to the entire shelter. No furry pals were harmed, in fact, one will has been adopted by a Firefighter and his new family can’t wait!”