  • Great turnout for Graiguecullen group’s first outing in years

Great turnout for Graiguecullen group’s first outing in years

Tuesday, April 19, 2022

Over 120 people gathered in the Talbot Hotel for the reunion dinner

THERE was great craic, chat, food, dancing and music for the Graiguecullen and Killeshin Evergreen group at one of their first functions in years.

It was the first opportunity since the pandemic that the young-at-heart group had been able to meet for such an event. Testament to how much the get-togethers were missed was the 100-plus people who attended a special reunion dinner and entertainment at the Talbot Hotel. There was a fantastic atmosphere and great entertainment was provided by the Horahans and the talented youngsters of the Dargan School of Dance.

The event was also an opportunity to welcome some Ukrainian families, who have recently been settled in Graiguecullen. The families are staying in a mix of private houses and accommodation provided by the diocese.

Deputy Jennifer Murnane O’Connor, whose mother Mary is part of the group, also attended.

