Investment package worth €16m announced for Ireland’s regional airports

James Cox

A major investment has been announced today for Ireland’s regional airports.

Over €16 million is to be invested in boosting the safety and security of a number of airports, including Donegal, Kerry, Shannon and Cork.

Minister of State at the Department of Transport Hildegarde Naughton said it is part of the Government commitment to the aviation sector in the wake of the Covid pandemic.

“We allocated an unprecedented €161 million in aviation specific supports last year alone to all of our airports, so this announcement today of the €16 million is a further commitment to ensuring that our airports are supported and that they can invest in capital projects, particularly in areas to invest in safety and security projects.”

Shannon Airport will receive €4.3 million in the Regional Airports Programme.

Shannon Group CEO Mary Considine said: “The funding for Shannon Airport announced today by Minister Naughton is a very welcome support as we continue to manage our recovery. It will enable the airport to invest in vital infrastructure and rebuild in the aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“While we have made good strides in restoring air services at Shannon with 26 services to 11 destinations for summer 2022 secured, there is still a challenging few years ahead for the aviation sector. We are grateful for this Government support and will use it to continue to fund vital improvements to our airport infrastructure.

“Throughout the pandemic we have endeavoured to improve our airport and make the passenger experience more enjoyable and easier. We were the first state airport to install technology which allowed us remove the 100ml rule on liquids in cabin bags, and we are committed to looking at further innovations across our Shannon Campus.”