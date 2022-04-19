Leighlinbridge was a hive of activity for Carlow Fleadh

  • Home >
Monday, April 18, 2022

The trad group Reelig performing during the Fleadh Cheoil Cheatharlach concert in Leighlinbridge Photo: michaelorourkephotography.ie

Anna Murphy and Éabha Kelly 

Some of the audience at the Fleadh Cheoil Cheatharlach concert in Leighlinbridge

Two young music fans entertain themselves with a game of cards during the interval of the Fleadh Cheoil Cheatharlach concert in Leighlinbridge

On stage during the Fleadh Cheoil Cheatharlach concert in Leighlinbridge were Brian Hughes, Dave Sheridan and Eric Butler

By Suzanne Pender

THE exhilarating sound of traditional Irish music once again echoed around the village of Leighlinbridge recently as Fleadh Cheoil Cheatharlach made a welcomed return. The 2022 fleadh followed an absence of two years due to the pandemic and welcomed Irish music performers and fans from all over the region.

There was a feast of Irish music to be enjoyed throughout the fleadh weekend, with performers of all ages showcasing their wonderful skill and musical accomplishment.

The festival of music kicked off with an opening concert featuring the album launch of local trad legend Dave Sheridan and Brian Hughes, along with performances by Galway native Brendan ‘Hugsie’ McHugh and local Music Generation group Reelig in Leighlinbridge Parish Hall. The event was very well attended and got an appreciative audience in the mood for the weekend ahead.

On the Saturday morning, the Fun Fleadh competitions open to all primary school children took place, with four categories including wind, reed and string instruments along with song, storytelling, musical groups and dancing.

That afternoon, the official Fleadh Cheoil competitions also took place in Leighlinbridge Parish Hall, with some wonderful performers noted.

On the Sunday, Meaney’s Lounge was buzzing to the sound of music, while weekend sessions took place in participating pubs.

 

